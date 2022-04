BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington is now a Denver Bronco.

Washington was taken in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.