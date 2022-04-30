Police departments using Jefferson County alert system to help locate missing persons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police departments within Jefferson County are teaming up with the EMA. They are using the county’s alert system to help locate missing persons by notifying cell phones in the area.

If a police department reaches out to the EMA, the EMA can put a phone or text message together and send to phones that have registered for alerts within the county. The call shares things like the last seen location, what they may be wearing, where they could be located, and any medical conditions the missing person may be suffering from.

They can send the alert to more than 22,000 phones at once depending on the area police are searching.

Chris Tate with the EMA said they use the numbers from white and yellow pages, along with the county alert system.

Tate said the system has helped save lives, especially for those with memory disorders or special needs.

“The fact that we are able to use a notification system like this to notify the public to try and get as many eyes and ears open to try and bring resolution, hopefully happy resolution, this is an incredible system,” Tate said.

Click here to sign up for these types of alerts to go to your phone. Tate said you can customize your options, specifying if you only want calls or texts. He said you can also declare if you only want to be notified for weather, missing persons, or wanted persons.

