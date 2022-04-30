LawCall
A pack of dogs in Franklin County attacked and killed a woman

The woman was believed to be attempting to contact the owner of the dogs about a previous attack.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was killed when a pack of dangerous dogs attacked her.

An Alabama Department of Public Health employee, Jacqueline Beard, was investigating a dog attack from earlier in the week, but, she was then attacked by the same pack of dogs.

Someone called the police regarding a suspicious vehicle on Crumpton Rd. and when deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived, that is where they discovered Beard who was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, several dogs started attacking residents while they were investigating the suspicious vehicle.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that some of the dogs had to be euthanized on the spot. The post also says that investigators believe Beard was attempting to make contact with the owner of the dogs when she was attacked and killed.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Deadly dog attack in Franklin County