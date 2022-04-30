One dead, one injured in Birmingham overnight shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April 29, just before 11:00 p.m. at the 4200 block of 2nd Avenue South.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found one man unresponsive on the staircase and one man unresponsive on the sidewalk. The man on the staircase was pronounced dead on scene, and the one on the sidewalk was taken to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries according to BPD.

Police say a third man was at the scene, uninjured. Preliminary investigation suggests that a fight took place between the three men. The third man has been taken into custody as a person of interest.

Anyone with relevant information to this case is encouraged to call BPD at (205) 254-1764 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

We will provide updates to this story as they are made available.

