Jefferson County Department of Health in favor of potential menthol cigarette ban

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The government released a plan this week to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. It’s something many in healthcare say is long-awaited.

The Jefferson County Department of Health says it’s a major priority because tobacco remains one of the leading causes of preventable disease and death in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration said eliminating menthol cigarettes could prevent between 300,000 and 650,000 smoking deaths over 40 years. They also say menthol accounts for more than a third of cigarettes sold in the U.S.

Dr. Mark Wilson says the health department has been pushing for this ban for years.

He says the menthol in particular makes it easier to start smoking, reduces the irritation of the tobacco, and can actually make cigarettes more addicting.

“The intent is to help the people that are using cigarettes, to help move them toward thinking about quitting, and to certainly make it less appealing for those that don’t smoke, especially our young people,” said Dr. Wilson.

The ban has yet to be passed. An official decision is expected to be made in the coming months.

