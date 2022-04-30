LawCall
Gas leak repair at UAB

Gas leak at 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South
Gas leak at 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a gas leak Saturday outside Jefferson Tower at UAB, according to UAB’s B-alert notification system.

From the 4:30 p.m. B-Alert: Gas leak outside Jefferson Tower on 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South is being repaired. Continue to avoid area.

From the 1:23 p.m. B-Alert: Birmingham Fire Department and Spire are assessing the possible gas leak outside Jefferson Tower. Continue to avoid 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South. Updates to follow.

Gas leak at 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South
Gas leak at 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South(WBRC)

A WBRC photographer saw a fire truck and UAB Police outside the building.

