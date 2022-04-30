Gas leak repair at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a gas leak Saturday outside Jefferson Tower at UAB, according to UAB’s B-alert notification system.

From the 4:30 p.m. B-Alert: Gas leak outside Jefferson Tower on 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South is being repaired. Continue to avoid area.

From the 1:23 p.m. B-Alert: Birmingham Fire Department and Spire are assessing the possible gas leak outside Jefferson Tower. Continue to avoid 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South. Updates to follow.

Gas leak at 20th Street South between 7th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South (WBRC)

A WBRC photographer saw a fire truck and UAB Police outside the building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.