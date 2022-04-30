LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Mostly clear skies for the weekend

WBRC Saturday morning weather
By Fred Hunter
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Warm, moist air has been flowing in overnight and may produce a few areas of early morning fog to the south and west but overall skies will remain clear through the beginning of the weekend. This moisture increase will continue and with afternoon heating will bring a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms with the best chance in areas to the south. There is at least a chance a few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail especially in West Alabama but no severe storms are expected. There may even be some lingering showers tonight especially in North and East Alabama but this activity will be ending overnight.

Morning weather update 4/30
Morning weather update 4/30(WBRC)

A cold front will stall to the west so there could be few more showers and thunderstorms which may produce gusty winds and small hail but the chance for isolated severe storms still appears limited. Our warm weather, aided by an area of high pressure overhead will linger through late tomorrow and into Monday morning then as the stalled front to the west lifts north we remain in the warm, moist air flow pattern meaning more mainly afternoon showers and possibly a couple of stronger thunderstorms.

Morning weather update 4/30
Morning weather update 4/30(WBRC)

This air mass will remain in place ahead of the front producing an ongoing chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into the midweek period and likely into the Wednesday-Thursday time frame with little day-to-day change expected for now with lows each night around 65 and afternoon highs in the 85-88-degree range

