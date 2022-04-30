Fatal crash near Tuscaloosa on Friday evening

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, April 29 around 5:25 p.m., Kenneth Beasley II, age 33, died in a single-vehicle crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

The crash happened on Lary Lake Road near Frank Lary Road, about six miles north of Northport.

According to ALEA, Beasley was fatally injured when his car left the road, struck multiples trees and flipped over. Troopers continue to investigate, and we will provide more information as it is made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.