LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Fatal crash near Tuscaloosa on Friday evening

(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, April 29 around 5:25 p.m., Kenneth Beasley II, age 33, died in a single-vehicle crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

The crash happened on Lary Lake Road near Frank Lary Road, about six miles north of Northport.

fmovies
google maps in iframe

According to ALEA, Beasley was fatally injured when his car left the road, struck multiples trees and flipped over. Troopers continue to investigate, and we will provide more information as it is made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace
Bessemer shooting scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed, 3 others hurt in Bessemer shooting

Latest News

One dead, one injured in Birmingham overnight shooting
Erwin Middle School girls forum
Erwin Middle School program for girls
How big of a problem is exhibition driving in Birmingham?
Friday morning “exhibition driving” sends five to the hospital
We don't have to tell you, but we've seen some pretty significant weather and damage so far...
Researcher: Storm damage could triple by the end of the 21st century