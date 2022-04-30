Blount County parents upset over how a teacher handled an alleged incident involving a racial slur during class

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Blount County parents are upset over how lessons are being taught in one Hayden High School classroom.

Some said their kids were made to feel uncomfortable as students read a classic Alabama novel.

The parent and student we spoke with Friday afternoon said they weren’t necessarily upset over the reading of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” but rather how the teacher handled an alleged incident that happened as they were reading it.

Savannah Bowie said students in her 9th grade English class at Hayden High School began reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” a couple of weeks ago.

“I didn’t know anything about the book, so we all sat down and read the first two chapters and then the next day we read like a different chapter, and she was like, ‘I’m going to let y’all read.’ So, she was asking us who wanted to be who, and I told her I would be Scout,” Savannah said.

The “she” Savannah is referring to is her 9th grade English teacher.

Savannah said she didn’t know Scout’s part would include a racial slur.

So, when it came up, she skipped it.

“Then people like giggled a little bit, and then she like kind of looked around the room and stopped at me and she said, ‘Y’all need to grow up. It’s just a word,” Savannah recalled.

But she said it isn’t just a word.

“This is not the first time this year that I’ve like had to go to the office about somebody saying it, so like when she said it was just a word, it made me upset, and I like knew the meaning behind it,” Savannah explained.

Savannah said her teacher took over going back to read the n-word aloud.

“And that’s like the part where I kind of felt uncomfortable,” Savannah explained.

“My problem is not with the book and the book being taught. My problem is what happened to my daughter when her class was reading the book,” said Savannah’s mother, Rhonda Bowie.

Mrs. Bowie said the teacher was insensitive and should have refrained from using the word when she saw it upset her daughter and other students.

Mrs. Bowie said students were encouraged to say the word.

“I do feel some type of action should be taken against this teacher. I don’t want her to lose her job. They should give her some type of sensitivity training. You should know how to conduct yourself around minorities,” Mrs. Bowie said.

Mrs. Bowie said she has received an apology from the school’s principal, but has not yet heard from the teacher.

WBRC reached out to Superintendent Rodney Green who was not available for comment.

He released a statement saying in part, “When reading the book aloud, readers were given the option of reading the text, including the racial slur, or not.”

Green apologized for the discomfort all of this has caused saying the appropriate steps are being taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

