LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

7 Bama players selected through first 4 rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

(Garland Gillen)
(Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seven former Alabama football players have been selected in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 119 Baltimore Ravens) was selected in the fourth round.

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (No. 44, Houston Texans) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (No. 47, Washington Commanders) came off the board in the second round, while linebacker Christian Harris (No. 75, Houston) and Brian Robinson Jr. (No. 98, Washington) heard their names called in the third round.

Armour- Davis, Metchie III, Mathis, Harris and Robinson Jr. joined the Crimson Tide’s two first round draft picks – Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants) and Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions) – for seven picks so far in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft Notes­ from University of Alabama

  • Since 2009, Alabama has produced 111 draft picks, the most by any college football program during that span.
  • Since 2010, Alabama has had 61 players taken in the first two rounds, including Metchie III and Mathis, the most by any college football program during that span.
  • That number nearly doubles the next closest school Ohio State (35).
  • With the conclusion of the second round, the Crimson Tide remains the NCAA leader in most first- and second-round picks all-time after eight former players went off the board in the first and second rounds at the 2021 NFL Draft.
  • With Alabama’s six selections through the first three rounds at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for three straight years (2020-22) and five years total under Saban.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler
One dead, one injured in Birmingham overnight shooting
Man shot, killed on New Hill Avenue
Homicide investigation in Birmingham on New Hill Avenue

Latest News

(Garland Gillen)
2 Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
43 Key Seconds
Lutzie Invitational raises awareness for 43 Key Seconds initiative at Pursell Farms
Alabama rowing program
COVID-19 protocol within Alabama rowing program
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ticket info signup open for NCAA March Madness in Birmingham