Tuscaloosa man accused of COVID-19 PPP loan fraud

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A grand jury indicted a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Quincy T. Doss is charged with wire fraud as part of a two-count indictment.

According to the indictment, between April 2021 and November 2021, Doss submitted false and fraudulent PPP loan applications and received two separate PPP loans totaling more than $220,000. Prosecutors said in the loan applications, Doss allegedly misrepresented that his business was in operation and had employees for whom it paid salaries, that the funds would be used to retain workers, and that the information provided in the loan applications was true and accurate.

FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan “Jack” Harrington is prosecuting the case.

For more information about COVID-19 fraud schemes, visit this link.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim of a fraud or attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721.

