Scott Dixon is ready to finally break through at Barber’s in the IndyCar Series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Dixon is a six-time IndyCar Series Champion with 51 career victories. That total puts him third in wins behind only AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti.

“It’s all about winning, not about me,” said Dixon. “My race team puts in all the work and when the number 9 car wins, it’s because we all did our job, not just me behind the wheel.”

With one more win, Dixon ties Andretti for second most all-time, and it could happen at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. In 11 races at the track, Dixon has nine podium finishes - that’s top three finishes by the way. He competes well in Alabama and he joined us live on Good Day Alabama Extra to preview a big weekend of racing on the road course.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama drops the green flag on Sunday, May 1, at 12:15 p.m. for 90 laps around the 17-turn 2.38 mile road course.

