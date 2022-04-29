TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Some potentially encouraging news on gas prices. In spite of what’s going on between Russia and Ukraine, gas prices could, in theory, start coming down in the very near future.

The average price of gasoline in Alabama is $3.84 a gallon and for the most part that’s been unchanged in the last few weeks.

AAA Alabama says it appears we’ve plateaued and that could very well be a good thing. Good in the sense gas prices aren’t going up and bad they haven’t come down just yet. But remember, at one point we got up to $4.16 a gallon in Alabama, which was a record.

“I think we’ve hit that plateau, that magic mark really for us right now but anything can happen. If that Russia-Ukraine situation should get worse, or if something unexpected should happen, we could certainly see prices jump up a little bit more, but all things being equal, we probably won’t get much higher where we are right now even through the summertime travel,” said AAA Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram.

Across the country, the average for regular unleaded gasoline is $4.16 a gallon as of Friday, April 29.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.