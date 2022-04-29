LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon

According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.
According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.(alexfreire / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Olivia Wilde had an awkward experience at Cinemacon earlier this week.

The actress was on stage in Las Vegas Tuesday promoting her latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” when she was handed an envelope, with what some thought may be an unsolicited script.

According to People magazine, it was reportedly legal documents regarding her two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde looked at the paperwork briefly and then continued with her presentation about the movie.

A source told People Sudeikis had no idea the documents would be delivered in that manner.

Neither he nor Wilde has commented on the issue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday
Bessemer shooting scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
One person died Thursday morning in a crash at Lawson Road and Wedgewood Drive on the east side...
Birmingham Police investigating deadly accident Thursday morning

Latest News

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy booked on communications violation charge
Bessemer shooting scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting
New Fire College Building
Alabama Fire College to build building for training and storage
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort