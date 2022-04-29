Junior League of Tuscaloosa hosting Touch-A-Truck event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - If you love trucks, you’ll love this! The Touch-A-Truck event will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. behind University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

The Junior League of Tuscaloosa is hosting the program, and they will have trucks galore plus a helicopter.

“It’s an education yet fun-filled event where we want families to come out to see all the trucks that we will have on sight here and the whole idea is to get kids excited about careers associated with those trucks, so we’ll have live demos, some professionals with the trucks and they’ll talk to them about what they do and how the trucks play an important part in their careers,” said Junior League member Danielle Kimbrough.

We’re talking big trucks such as a bucket truck from Alabama Power.

The event is a fundraiser for the Junior League with the proceeds going to the West Alabama Boys & Girls Club.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.