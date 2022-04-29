LawCall
Jimmie Johnson says Barber most physical track on INDYCAR Series schedule

By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time for fast cars and freedom! The Honda Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park is this weekend.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson will race at Barber for just the second time, but the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion is very familiar with racing in central Alabama.

His experience is at Talladega, but in his second year in the INDYCAR Series, he’s ready to compete on what he calls the most physical race track on the schedule.

“And it’s such a narrow track because this was designed for motorcycles to race on, and it’s really tough to overtake and pass cars, so qualifying is the most importance here,” Johnson said. “The further you start toward the front of the field, the better your chances for victory.”

Johnson said it is awesome to drive into Barber and see the dozens of campers.

The Grand Prix starts Sunday at noon.

