First Alert for increasing rain chances this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It’s a warmer start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s with some locations in the lower 60s. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees warmer compared to Thursday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover across Central Alabama. We have some showers to our north, but I doubt they will impact us this morning. Most of the active weather today will remain across the Central United States where severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening. We will end up with a few more clouds this afternoon and very warm temperatures. Highs are forecast to climb into the lower 80s today with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts around 15-20 mph. I’m going to hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm this evening, but the majority of Central Alabama should stay dry. The areas that have a chance for a stray shower or storm include Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Chilton counties after 4 PM. If you plan on being outside this evening, we should stay mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 70s by 7-8 PM.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Saturday: Saturday morning should start out dry and warm with temperatures in the lower 60s. We should see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. With humidity levels on the increase, we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. I would not cancel any outdoor activities, but I would monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! If you plan on attending the USFL games at Protective Stadium, I recommend applying sunscreen and grab your hat and sunglasses. It’ll end up in the 80s for the first game, but temperatures should be in the 70s for the evening game when Birmingham takes on New Orleans.

Next Big Thing: Our best chance for scattered showers and storms will likely occur Sunday. Rain chance is up around 60%. A disturbance is forecast to develop in Tennessee and sweep into North Alabama Sunday morning. We could see scattered showers and storms move through during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will likely start off warm in the low to mid 60s. Highs Sunday afternoon may end up a few degrees cooler than Saturday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Storms that develop Sunday could become strong as the air becomes unstable. The main threats will include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail. Tornado threat appears unlikely in this setup. I think most of the storms will behave Sunday, and the severe threat appears low. Rain could be an issue for USFL games and the Indy Grand Prix. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.

Summer-like Pattern Next Week: Next week won’t be as quiet as this week. Humidity levels will end up higher so it will feel a little muggy next week. With a stalled boundary to our north, we can’t rule out storms developing at any point next week. We could see a 30-40% chance for scattered storms Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances could end up more isolated next Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week will be similar to a summer-like pattern. Storms could develop in random spots during the afternoon hours and shouldn’t last for long. There’s a small threat for a few strong storms. The main threats will be lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Tornado threat appears unlikely in this setup. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. It wouldn’t surprise me if we see spots climb into the upper 80s next week. The unsettled pattern could continue into next weekend. Rainfall totals are predicted to add up around half to one inch across Central Alabama. Higher rainfall totals appear likely to our north and west.

