Families with loved ones buried at Rainbow Memorial Gardens upset after finding decorations in a pile

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Althea Barnard lost her mom a few weeks ago. She says when she and her sister asked if they could add items to their mother’s grave, staff at the cemetery told her that was fine. She was shocked to see things removed and scattered under a tree.

Barnard says the void from her mother’s death is already overwhelming, and this is not helping.

“It’s very hurtful,” says Barnard. “We’re still deep in the grieving process. We pass by here and we look to see those lights and we look to see those flowers. And they just removed them and threw them away like garbage.”

Barnard has several family members buried at Rainbow Memorial Gardens and says this is a nightmare.

Candace Watson buried her father at Rainbow Memorial Garden in 2015. She attended a burial service Tuesday afternoon when she noticed her father’s items were missing.

“I just put out lights,” says Watson. “Flowers, balloons. His birthday was the 23rd, and she told me they were taking up everything and they threw it in a trash pile. Because they had to mow the grass. She just told me I can go out back and look for my family’s belongings.”

A former employee at Rainbow Memorial gardens told WBRC on Wednesday they were told to remove anything that wasn’t in a vase due to safety concerns.

“He said something about everything is changing now,” says the former employee. “Because we had some family member come in while we were weedeating last and she got hit by something. He says it’s a hazard and it needs to be cleaned up.”

Randi Nance adds that before they started removing items, they should’ve notified families.

She has loved ones buried at this cemetery and her family owns two more vacant burial plots. She says now they’re considering selling them.

“After dealing with everything today, we’re deciding on if we should keep it or sell it,” says Nance. “Because I don’t want to put my family there if they’re going to be disrespected like that.”

WBRC contacted Rainbow Memorial Gardens about these families’ complaints and they said they have no comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.