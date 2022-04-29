LawCall
Brookside municipal court back in session after ticketing controversy

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BROOKSIDE Ala. (WBRC) - Brookside municipal court resumed Thursday, April 28, 2022, following that policing controversy that made national headlines.

Our cameras were there as many people walked inside Brookside municipal court. Armoun Holt is one of them. He says he and his girlfriend were pulled over for speeding last year. Holt also received a gun charge, which he questioned at the time. He was arrested, but that gun charge was dismissed Thursday by part-time Judge Marcus Jones.

Holt only had to pay a $10 fine for speeding, and about $175 in court costs.

Holt is thankful that the town is looking at all cases to see if there are grounds to be dismissed.

“I just want to thank him for straightening it up for me because they could have really caused me my freedom man. They doing a good job of cleaning this thing up down here and I’m satisfied with what happened today,” Holt said.

Brookside’s former police chief and several officers have resigned following the ticketing controversary. The town also recently appointed Judge Jones after municipal Judge Jim Wooten recused himself from all pending cases.

