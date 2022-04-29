BJCC doubles workforce for USFL games to better fan experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The BJCC has been working diligently to better the fan experience inside Protective Stadium since the USFL season kicked off. Ten days ago, we told you about some of their initial challenges. A poor parking situation, long lines to get in, and crazy concession wait times - but have the issues been addressed?

BJCC leaders believe many of the problems have been remedied. WBRC spoke with a BJCC board member on Wednesday and the Executive Director Tad Snider on Thursday. Both confirmed the BJCC has significantly increased the number of workers at Protective for the USFL games.

In fact, Snider says the BJCC has doubled their workforce from week one to fix the issues. They are also scheduling more workers for Stallions games in particular, as those have the best turnout by far.

Snider stresses that the USFL season presents a number of unique challenges. For example, most events at Protective Stadium don’t do a lot of same-day ticket sales. Last week’s stallions game had over 5,000 day-of purchases - not something BJCC workers are used to dealing with.

Still, with every passing week, Snider believes the BJCC will get better at handling the unique challenges and thinks the larger crews will be vital in their efforts to better the fan experience.

“It varies by category, but it is a significant increase in each. Whether it’s on the concessions front, the ticket scanning role or the parking attendants, there is a significant increase in the staffing level,” said Snider.

WBRC spoke with a USFL official, and they were pleased with the improvements, but they hope to see more in the weeks ahead. This weekend will be another large test, as the Breakers battle Birmingham in a match of the unbeatens, where thousands are expected to attend.

