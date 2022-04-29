Birmingham police looking for 26-year-old missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old Birmingham man is missing.

Birmingham Police officers said Gregory Williams was last seen at a home in the 4500 block of 74th Place North.

He is possibly wearing a black shirt with cartoon characters and blue or green pants.

Williams suffers from autism and is non-verbal. Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or 911.

