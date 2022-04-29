Banana Pudding Cake
Ingredients:
1 stick of butter
2 and1/2 cups of all-purpose flour (sifted)
one and a half cups of granulated sugar
3 and a half teaspoons of baking powder
one teaspoon of salt
1/3 cup of vegetable oi
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
three large brown eggs
one and a half cup of evaporated milk
one box of banana cream pudding mix.
Directions:
Cream butter and sugar together
Add flour and all other ingredients
Cook at 325 Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes or until done. Let cool.
Banana cream icing:
12 ounce of whipped topping,
Half box of banana cream pudding mix
One box of vanilla wafers
Mix together whipped topping and pudding mix to ice cake with.
Decorate cake with vanilla wafers
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.