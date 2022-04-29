Banana Pudding Cake

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

2 and1/2 cups of all-purpose flour (sifted)

one and a half cups of granulated sugar

3 and a half teaspoons of baking powder

one teaspoon of salt

1/3 cup of vegetable oi

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

three large brown eggs

one and a half cup of evaporated milk

one box of banana cream pudding mix.

Directions:

Cream butter and sugar together

Add flour and all other ingredients

Cook at 325 Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes or until done. Let cool.

Banana cream icing:

12 ounce of whipped topping,

Half box of banana cream pudding mix

One box of vanilla wafers

Mix together whipped topping and pudding mix to ice cake with.

Decorate cake with vanilla wafers

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.