LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Banana Pudding Cake

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

2 and1/2 cups of all-purpose flour (sifted)

one and a half cups of granulated sugar

3 and a half teaspoons of baking powder

one teaspoon of salt

1/3 cup of vegetable oi

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

three large brown eggs

one and a half cup of evaporated milk

one box of banana cream pudding mix.

Directions:

Cream butter and sugar together

Add flour and all other ingredients

Cook at 325 Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes or until done. Let cool.

Banana cream icing:

12 ounce of whipped topping,

Half box of banana cream pudding mix

One box of vanilla wafers

Mix together whipped topping and pudding mix to ice cake with.

Decorate cake with vanilla wafers

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday
Bessemer shooting scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
One person died Thursday morning in a crash at Lawson Road and Wedgewood Drive on the east side...
Birmingham Police investigating deadly accident Thursday morning

Latest News

Yo Mama's: Quiche
Yo Mama’s: Quiche
Movement to counteract Parkinson's onset
Movement to counteract Parkinson's onset
Identifying safe vs venomous snakes
Identifying safe vs venomous snakes
Teaching students about personal finance
Teaching students about personal finance