Alabama players selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas, Nevada Thursday night.

With the 7th pick in the draft, the New York Giants selected University of Alabama OT Evan Neal.

With the 12th pick in the draft, the Detroit Lions selected University of Alabama WR Jameson Williams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.