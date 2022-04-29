Alabama Fire College to build building for training and storage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa is growing. Administrators welcomed elected leaders, fire responders and WBRC to a special groundbreaking ceremony there recently.

It’s been nearly seven years since a building has been built on the campus. That changes next month, when crews start work on a facility to store heavy equipment and enable more teaching to the next generation of firefighters. It recently got state funding to build a brand-new building.

The Fire College has assembled a lot of equipment that goes towards fire training from hazmat tankers, trailers and other items. Some of that had to be stored outside due to a lack of space, but that won’t be the case much longer. The state legislature approved spending $4.1 million for a 26,000 square foot building for storage with seven bays for fire trucks and two classrooms for training. “We have tractors, vehicles, generators and again thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment that are either out in the weather or unprotected. And this facility will allow us a place to secure those. And then be good stewards of the funds our legislators give us,” Matt Russell, the Executive Director Alabama Fire College, explained.

Construction will start in May. It’s expected to be finished by early 2023.

