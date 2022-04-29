LawCall
5 Winston Co. inmates baptized Friday

Sheriff Horace Moore said the inmates asked to be baptized to turn their lives to Jesus and...
Sheriff Horace Moore said the inmates asked to be baptized to turn their lives to Jesus and arrangements were made to make it happen.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office shared a special moment on Facebook Friday.

Brother Ron Horton baptized five inmates at the Winston County Jail.

Sheriff Horace Moore said the inmates asked to be baptized to turn their lives to Jesus and arrangements were made to make it happen.

Winston Co. baptized five inmates at the jail Friday.
Winston Co. baptized five inmates at the jail Friday.

“I’m glad to see these men turn their lives over to Jesus”, Moore added.

The Winston County Sheriffs Office along with Brother Ron Horton performed baptisms at the Winston County jail today....

Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Friday, April 29, 2022

