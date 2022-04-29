5 Winston Co. inmates baptized Friday
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office shared a special moment on Facebook Friday.
Brother Ron Horton baptized five inmates at the Winston County Jail.
Sheriff Horace Moore said the inmates asked to be baptized to turn their lives to Jesus and arrangements were made to make it happen.
“I’m glad to see these men turn their lives over to Jesus”, Moore added.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.