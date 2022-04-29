LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people standing in the parking lot of a popular Birmingham nightclub were injured early Friday morning when they were hit by a speeding car according to police.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital, one with life threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

It happened just around 2 a.m.

Birmingham Police say the victims were gathered in the parking lot of the Airport Lounge Nightclub when they were hit. Multiple vehicles were also hit. Investigation suggests the suspect was participating in exhibition driving, showing off and traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 50th Street.

An occupant of the suspect’s vehicle was held for further questioning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday
Bessemer shooting scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
One person died Thursday morning in a crash at Lawson Road and Wedgewood Drive on the east side...
Birmingham Police investigating deadly accident Thursday morning

Latest News

4 people hit by a car at Birmingham nightclub
4 people hit by a car at Birmingham nightclub
How to protect yourself with car thefts on the rise
Almost 400 cars stolen in Birmingham so far this year
New Alabama teachers leaving after three years
Study shows large number of new Alabama teachers quit within first 3 years
Brookside municipal court resuming Thursday following that policing controversary that made...
Brookside municipal court back in session after ticketing controversy