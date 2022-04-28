Yo Mama’s: Quiche

Ingredients:

2 (9 inch) frozen pie crusts

1 tablespoon finely chopped green bell pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped

6 ounce mushrooms chopped

6 eggs

2 cups heavy cream

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

12 ounces cooked ham, chopped

1/2 teaspoon vinegar

1 pinch garlic powder

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 pinch dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and bake pre-bake crusts for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a large skillet, saute green pepper, onion and mushrooms until onions are soft and translucent. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large bowl, mix eggs and cream together. Stir in the shredded Jack and Swiss cheese. Stir in vinegar, garlic powder, nutmeg, parsley, salt and pepper. Divide chopped ham and sauteed vegetables onto pie crust .Divide filling into the 2 baked pie crusts. Bake in the preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until filling is set and crusts are golden brown

