LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Yo Mama’s: Quiche

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

2 (9 inch) frozen pie crusts

1 tablespoon finely chopped green bell pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped

6 ounce mushrooms chopped

6 eggs

2 cups heavy cream

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

12 ounces cooked ham, chopped

1/2 teaspoon vinegar

1 pinch garlic powder

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 pinch dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and bake pre-bake crusts for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a large skillet, saute green pepper, onion and mushrooms until onions are soft and translucent. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large bowl, mix eggs and cream together. Stir in the shredded Jack and Swiss cheese. Stir in vinegar, garlic powder, nutmeg, parsley, salt and pepper. Divide chopped ham and sauteed vegetables onto pie crust .Divide filling into the 2 baked pie crusts. Bake in the preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until filling is set and crusts are golden brown

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Homicide in Midfield.
17 year old shot and killed in Midfield identified
Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars...
At least three Chilton County School employees now being asked to pay back salary
President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama

Latest News

Yo Mama's: Quiche
Yo Mama's: Quiche
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Creole Potato Salad
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Creole potato salad
Source: WBRC video
Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods: Reuben