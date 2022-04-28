LawCall
Workforce signing day at Tuscaloosa County High School

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) -It was signing day at Tuscaloosa County High School Wednesday afternoon, but the signatures on the bottom line had nothing to do with sports.

Oscar Lugo and Cody Adams are planning a different route after high school. Both admitted college is not for them, so they are getting started right away in the workforce.

Lugo and Adams will graduate from Tuscaloosa County High School next week and will then begin their respective careers in the welding industry.

“They will be working and going to school, working full time jobs and going to school and so they’ll have training and education training post-secondary. This the equivalent of a college degree,” said Tuscaloosa County School District Technical Education Director, Dennis Duncan.

“This will be good for me. It’s everything I wanted. I tried hard to make it here and a big step for me,” said Lugo.

“It’s a pretty big deal. I am just thankful for the opportunity. This will mean doors will open up for my future,” said Jones.

