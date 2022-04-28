LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity(Flomaton Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - Flomaton Police are looking for a woman they said was riding a stolen lawnmower, with a stolen trailer that contained a stolen Alabama sign.

Flomaton Police posted information about the case on their Facebook page. Officers said they need help identifying the person. They said they also need to get their victim’s stolen stuff back.

From their post:

The Lawnmower she is riding = Reported Stolen from a residence

The trailer she is pulling = Reported Stolen from a residence

The items in the trailer = Reported Stolen from a residence

The Alabama A = Represents the Chief’s Favorite Football Team, but is also stolen

The person driving the lawnmower = Identity Needed

Do you know them? Please Share!!! If you have any information on this subject's identity, please notify us! Help us...

Posted by Flomaton Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Flomaton Police also posted this on Facebook:

“She appears to be wearing possible apple bottom jeans, looks like slides with no fur. The whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr.”

If you have any information call Flomaton Police at (251) 296-5811.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
17 year old shot and killed in Midfield identified
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars...
At least three Chilton County School employees now being asked to pay back salary

Latest News

ADOL, WBRC FOX6 News partner on huge job fair; over 2k jobs available
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville
Live on 1st, new Smart Neighborhood in Birmingham’s historic North Titusville
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville