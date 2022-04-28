‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - Flomaton Police are looking for a woman they said was riding a stolen lawnmower, with a stolen trailer that contained a stolen Alabama sign.

Flomaton Police posted information about the case on their Facebook page. Officers said they need help identifying the person. They said they also need to get their victim’s stolen stuff back.

From their post:

The Lawnmower she is riding = Reported Stolen from a residence

The trailer she is pulling = Reported Stolen from a residence

The items in the trailer = Reported Stolen from a residence

The Alabama A = Represents the Chief’s Favorite Football Team, but is also stolen

The person driving the lawnmower = Identity Needed

Do you know them? Please Share!!! If you have any information on this subject's identity, please notify us! Help us... Posted by Flomaton Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Flomaton Police also posted this on Facebook:

“She appears to be wearing possible apple bottom jeans, looks like slides with no fur. The whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr.”

If you have any information call Flomaton Police at (251) 296-5811.

