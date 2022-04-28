WBRC FOX6 News named official local weather broadcaster for the United States Football League (USFL) 2022 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that it has been selected as the official local weather broadcaster for all United States Football League (USFL) games played in Birmingham throughout the 2022 season.

“Birmingham hosting the inaugural season of a professional football league is a big win, and it’s thrilling to be a part of it in this way,” said WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt. “We know that Birmingham is also a hot spot for weather impacts, and we’ll be there to deliver the First Alert for the USFL game attendees.”

As part of the agreement, WBRC FOX6 News will lend its support and expertise as the dominant market leader to provide local First Alert Weather forecasts and updates during every game played at Protective Stadium and Legion Field.

WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston, added, “We are excited and proud to partner with the USFL to bring a new professional football league to the Birmingham community. As an extension of our broadcast partnership, WBRC FOX6 News will provide USFL fans with First Alert Weather coverage on the Jumbotrons located throughout Protective Stadium. The appetite for football and weather in the Central Alabama area is tremendous and our team is honored to serve our local community with the information they need to prepare for their day.”

To follow WBRC FOX6 News digital coverage of the USFL click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.