Victim’s friend speaks out about murder suspect arrested in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is now behind bars after the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a 33-year-old cold case.

On Tuesday, Marvin McClendon was arrested and charged with a murder that he allegedly committed in Essex County, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney says he is suspected of murdering 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay.

The DA says on September 11, 1988, Melissa’s mother and mother’s boyfriend went to a social club, while leaving the 11-year-old outside to play. Her body was later found in a railway yard in the same city stabbed to death.

For over 30 years, many people have been missing the young girl, including her school friend Andrea Ganley who says she was shocked to learn about the arrest.

It was not a name that came before me in the past, so to hear about it was -- it was mind-blowing,” she said. “It was shocking. I think I’m still in a state of shock that this day has even come.”

During much of her adult life, Ganley has worked to push her friend’s case forward.

“We’ve grieved all these years, her loss and there’s wounds that are being ripped open again and it’s gonna have to take time to heal again,” said Ganley. “Justice -- that’s another whole chapter I never even thought that I was ever going to even ever see.”

Ganley says she will never forget her friend.

McClendon now sits behind bars in Cullman County until he can be extradited to Massachusetts.

