BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Christopher Harris!

Christopher is a senior at Hueytown High School with a 4.06 GPA. He is in HOSA, Science Olympiad, NHS, Ambassadors, plays trumpet in the band, and is the Spanish Club Vice President. In addition, he was accepted into Samford’s Early Assurance Pharmacy program. His hard work and dedication to others is always present.

Christopher, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

