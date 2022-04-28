No injuries after apartment fire in Helena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone was able to make it out safely after a set of apartments caught fire overnight in Helena according to the Alabaster Fire Department reports.

6 units were displaced.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Apartment fire in Helena (Alabaster Fire)

Apartment fire in Helena (wbrc)

Apartment fire in Helena (Alabaster Fire)

Apartment fire in Helena (Alabaster Fire)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.