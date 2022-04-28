LawCall
No injuries after apartment fire in Helena

Apartment fire in Helena
Apartment fire in Helena(Alabaster Fire)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone was able to make it out safely after a set of apartments caught fire overnight in Helena according to the Alabaster Fire Department reports.

6 units were displaced.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

