No injuries after apartment fire in Helena
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone was able to make it out safely after a set of apartments caught fire overnight in Helena according to the Alabaster Fire Department reports.
6 units were displaced.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.