LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

New storm shelter opens in Jefferson Co. community on anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Eleven years ago, a series of tornadoes ripped through Alabama. On Wednesday, Jefferson County leaders cut the ribbon on a new storm shelter in a Jefferson County community.

The shelter is right beside the Bagley Fire Station and it can seat 120 people.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stresses it was important to establish a shelter in this community. ”We are building these storm shelters in the path of the tornadoes where the need is most evident,” explained Stephens.

The Jefferson County EMA researched the data and going back to 1950 the county has had more tornadoes than any other in Alabama.

The creation of the shelter is personal for Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker. ”In 2011 I lost a high school classmate in Concord. He was killed by the storm and my wife’s aunt and uncle, their house was totally destroyed also in Concord. So I have seen it from a family point of view, from someone who was actually touched by it. And one very important point I need to make here is the key to shelters is having the time to make your decision to get to the shelters,” said Coker.

Coker also stressed people need to have multiple ways of staying informed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
Midfield PD: 17 year old shot, killed
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

Latest News

'Signing Day' at Tuscaloosa County
Workforce signing day at Tuscaloosa County High School
Missing alert for Montgomery teen canceled
'Signing Day' at Tuscaloosa County
'Signing Day' at Tuscaloosa County
Dora city leaders considering potential for small property tax increase