New storm shelter opens in Jefferson Co. community on anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Eleven years ago, a series of tornadoes ripped through Alabama. On Wednesday, Jefferson County leaders cut the ribbon on a new storm shelter in a Jefferson County community.

The shelter is right beside the Bagley Fire Station and it can seat 120 people.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stresses it was important to establish a shelter in this community. ”We are building these storm shelters in the path of the tornadoes where the need is most evident,” explained Stephens.

The Jefferson County EMA researched the data and going back to 1950 the county has had more tornadoes than any other in Alabama.

The creation of the shelter is personal for Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker. ”In 2011 I lost a high school classmate in Concord. He was killed by the storm and my wife’s aunt and uncle, their house was totally destroyed also in Concord. So I have seen it from a family point of view, from someone who was actually touched by it. And one very important point I need to make here is the key to shelters is having the time to make your decision to get to the shelters,” said Coker.

Coker also stressed people need to have multiple ways of staying informed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.