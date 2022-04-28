New license plates available in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Revenue will begin selling The World Games 2022 and two new license plates starting Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Proceeds from the Calhoun Community College tag and Gadsden State Community College tag will benefit scholarship funds.

TWG 2022 tags will help support the event.

The plates will cost an additional $50. You’ll be able to start purchasing the tags Sunday.

New car tags in Alabama (Alabama Dept. of Revenue)

