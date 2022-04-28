LawCall
Mobile home fire breaks out in Bessemer

Mobile homme fire in Bessemer
Mobile homme fire in Bessemer(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Fire Department was on the scene of a mobile home fire early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 200 block of 4th Ave West.

Officials say the home was vacant but that the fire is suspicious.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama

