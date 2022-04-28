Lutzie Invitational raises awareness for 43 Key Seconds initiative at Pursell Farms

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - April is Safe Driver’s Awareness Month.

It’s hard to believe it has been eight years since star Auburn football player, Philip Lutzenkirchen, died in a car crash that shook the Auburn community and beyond.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation, ran by Philip’s dad, Mike, is working as hard as ever to raise awareness about impaired and distracted driving.

Pursell Farms is the perfect backdrop for the annual Lutzie Invitational. Players are driving golf balls, but the real focus is driving safety on the roads.

The Lutzie foundation started for one reason, eight years ago.

“Protect others, so that hopefully you won’t go home to a post-it note on your front door telling you to call the coroner to find out you lost your son,” Mike Lutzenkirchen said.

Lutzenkirchen said that pain doesn’t go away.

“I have got one of my grandsons here. I don’t get to see Philip roll around with him,” Lutzenkirchen said. “I don’t get to see him hug my wife, I don’t get to see him high-five people, so it’s still raw at times.”

The Lutzie Invitational raises money for the 43 Key Seconds initiative.

The movement encourages drivers to take 43 seconds to have a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes, and click it before turning the key.

“Saving lives and making better decisions behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Lutzenkirchen added.

This year, the foundation partnered with Boyd Brothers Transportation in Birmingham to put the 43 Key Seconds mission on their trucks.

“A challenge to the Alabama Trucking Association, Georgia Motor Association, wrap that truck so people will see it,” Lutzenkirchen said.

He hopes the visible message is a constant reminder to drive carefully so life can be lived to the fullest.

“I don’t know what he would be like today... but he’s still who he is,” Lutzenkirchen added.

Keys with “43 Key Seconds” on the them are available on the Lutzie 43 Foundation website.

