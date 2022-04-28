Live on 1st, new Smart Neighborhood in Birmingham’s historic North Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Live on 1st, a new Smart Neighborhood in Birmingham’s historic North Titusville was dedicated Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Smart Neighborhood features homes that are more energy efficient and connected with smart technology. This neighborhood is a partnership between Navigate Affordable Housing Partners and Alabama Power.

The Homes have three bedrooms and two baths and will be rented to tenants on a path to home ownership. The homes will be built using modular construction.

“The Smart Neighborhood Builder Program is a way for Alabama Power to partner with home builders across the state to build all-electric, energy-efficient homes that include the ability to conserve, manage and monitor energy use through technology. Each Smart Home is designed with enhanced energy-efficiency measures and smart technologies that provide greater energy awareness and security,” Anthony Cook, spokesperson with Alabama Power, said.

