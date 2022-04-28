LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Live on 1st, new Smart Neighborhood in Birmingham’s historic North Titusville

Smart Neighborhood in Titusville
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Live on 1st, a new Smart Neighborhood in Birmingham’s historic North Titusville was dedicated Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Smart Neighborhood features homes that are more energy efficient and connected with smart technology. This neighborhood is a partnership between Navigate Affordable Housing Partners and Alabama Power.

The Homes have three bedrooms and two baths and will be rented to tenants on a path to home ownership. The homes will be built using modular construction.

“The Smart Neighborhood Builder Program is a way for Alabama Power to partner with home builders across the state to build all-electric, energy-efficient homes that include the ability to conserve, manage and monitor energy use through technology. Each Smart Home is designed with enhanced energy-efficiency measures and smart technologies that provide greater energy awareness and security,” Anthony Cook, spokesperson with Alabama Power, said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
17 year old shot and killed in Midfield identified
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars...
At least three Chilton County School employees now being asked to pay back salary

Latest News

Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower
ADOL, WBRC FOX6 News partner on huge job fair; over 2k jobs available
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville