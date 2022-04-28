LawCall
Jacksonville student competing in national leadership conference

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaziah Williams, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School, is making history as the first student to win a gold medal at the Family, Career, and Community state leadership conference.

Williams won last month’s competition for her essay on the mental health of students and COVID-19. She scored the highest in the professional presentation category.

Now she is preparing to compete at the national leadership conference in June in San Diego, California.

The trip will cost $3,200 and the school is hosting a fundraiser for Williams.

She believes this national competition is a great opportunity to highlight what students like her have faced throughout the pandemic.

“I chose mental health because I feel like mental health is such a big topic now,” says Williams. “In this generation, you see suicide and depression. This all stems from the aspect of mental health. So that’s what made me want to talk about this. Then COVID-19, I wanted to talk on that because we just experienced a two to three-year pandemic which touched many people. Not only students. Families, their income, their jobs. Education for students. This was important to touch on because this is something that will be talked about forever.”

She adds none of this would be possible without her parents and her teacher Mrs. Swinney.

If you’d like to donate, you can click this link or call 256-782-8800.

