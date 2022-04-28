LawCall
How has weather forecasting and technology changed since April 27, 2011?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been 11 years since the deadly April 27th tornadoes ripped across Alabama.

All these years later, forecasting and technology have improved and allows the WBRC First Alert Weather team and others to better pinpoint areas where severe weather may strike.

In recent months, First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Linahan says the team forecasted weather events weeks out and they’ve been verified. She says better science and technology helps to improve forecasting today which lets them get the word out faster so you and your family can prepare.

Even if it’s a low end threat, Linahan says you need to take it seriously. Today’s weather forecasting and technology also allows for less ‘cry wolf’ situations. That’s why Linahan and the rest of the weather team says you need to always have a plan of action before severe weather moves in.

“No matter what the situation. We want you to be prepared and that responsibility is on us to make sure we are good, not just good meteorologists but good science communicators,” Linahan said.

We’ve heard it a lot since April 27th, meteorologists say wear a helmet if your area goes under warning. That could save your life. Also, smartphones are more prevalent nowadays compared to more than a decade ago which helps to spread that First Alert faster, now more than ever.

