LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the western part of the city Wednesday evening.

Police were called to 901 Bankhead Highway West late Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

No additional details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
Midfield PD: 17 year old shot, killed
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

Latest News

Police: Missing Montgomery teen found safe
Source: WBRC video
Jacksonville student competing in national leadership conference
Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in Cullman County
Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in Cullman County
Honoring the heroes of April 27, 2011
Honoring the heroes of April 27, 2011