Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the western part of the city Wednesday evening.

Police were called to 901 Bankhead Highway West late Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

No additional details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.