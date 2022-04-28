LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities

A teacher at Watertown High School is under scrutiny after dispersing a letter to students refuting their gender identities Monday.
By Sarah Parkin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota high school teacher is under scrutiny after dispersing a letter to students refuting their gender identities Monday.

“We did have a faculty member at the high school hand out a letter to four different students. That letter did discuss the students’ gender identity,” said Watertown School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielson.

The superintendent says the school district does not support the actions taken by the Watertown High School teacher.

“Our response up until this point has been that the school district does not support those actions by the faculty member,” Danielson said. “We do not support discrimination of any kind for our students. We want to make sure that we create a safe learning environment for every child that comes through our doors.”

Amy Rambow is a parent of a student at the high school and the president and founder of LGBTQ+ group Watertown Love. She was able to share a copy of the letter one of the students had received with Dakota News Now.

A student received this letter from the teacher addressing them as their deadname, then...
A student received this letter from the teacher addressing them as their deadname, then scratched it out(Dakota News Now)

“So the letter talks a lot about religion and their identities and their feelings, on how they can’t count on how they’re feeling. Very much transphobic,” Rambow said.

The letter also mentions a DVD that claims to explain things with “spiritual as well as the scientific facts.”

Danielson says the school district is investigating the matter and a text was sent out to parents informing them of the situation.

“As of this morning, we have been investigating the situation, trying to get a full picture of what happened yesterday, and some of the actions that were done on the part of the staff member,” Danielson said.

Rambow says she wants the situation addressed promptly.

“We’re just hoping that this is handled appropriately and swiftly and not swept under the rug,” Rambow said.

When asked if the teacher in question was still being allowed to teach Tuesday, Danielson said no action had been taken at that time.

“No actions are being taken until the investigation runs its course, which we hope to wrap that up very soon,” Danielson said Tuesday.

The superintendent said he expected the investigation to conclude by the end of the day Tuesday.

The results of the investigation are not yet known.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
Midfield PD: 17 year old shot, killed
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

Latest News

'Signing Day' at Tuscaloosa County
Workforce signing day at Tuscaloosa County High School
New storm shelter opens in Bagley
New storm shelter opens in Jefferson Co. community on anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak
Missing alert for Montgomery teen canceled
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’