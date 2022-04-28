Groundbreaking held for new Cold Springs HS gym

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Cullman County Schools:

Cullman County School Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette, members of the Cullman County Commission on Education, along with other elected officials and community leaders gathered on April 28 to break ground on the new Cold Springs High School Gymnasium.

“We are so excited for the Cold Springs students, faculty and staff, as well as the community,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “This new gymnasium is long overdue, and we cannot wait to see the finished product. Our students deserve the very best we can give them, and this gym is just one of many new facilities that we plan to build across our district.”

Cold Springs Board Member Wayne Myrex played in the current gym back in the 1970s, and is extremely excited to see this new facility.

“I would like to say on behalf of the Cold Springs Eagle nation, thank you to Dr. Barnette, CSFO Ed Roberson, and all the board members who made this happen,” said Myrex. “A new gym is something that we have needed for a long time. Our community and students deserve it. Go Eagles!”

Once construction begins, it will take approximately one year to complete the project. The current projection is for students to be able to use the new facility by fall 2023. The gym will cost just under $5.9 million. McKee & Associates of Montgomery is the architect, and Cullman-based Nearen Construction is the contractor. The current gym, which was built in 1966, will not be torn down. It will continue to be available for use by the school and community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.