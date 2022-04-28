GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New court documents revealed how a grandmother and her 3-year-old grandson were killed on Hillman Drive Southwest in Birmingham.

Cynthia Burt and Desmond Burt Jr. were killed on Sunday, April 3, 2022, according to Birmingham Police.

Cynthia was Desmond’s grandmother.

Desmond Burt Sr., 31, of Birmingham, is charged with Capital Murder their deaths. Officers said Desmond Burt Sr. is Cynthia’s son and Desmond Jr.’s father.

Burt made a court appearance on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Warrant documents in the case state 3-year-old Desmond Burt Jr. was killed by “laceration across his neck and throat with a knife.”

Other warrant documents state Cynthia Burt died “by blunt force trauma to the head with a child’s scooter.”

Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained warrants for two counts of Capital Murder.

Desmond Burt Sr. was taken into custody at the initial scene.

Several neighbors and even police who knew Cynthia Burt said she was a wonderful woman who pretty much kept to herself and didn’t bother anyone.

They’re still reeling about all of this and can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt her or her grandson.

Birmingham Police found Burt and her grandson unresponsive in a back room of the house.

Family members asked police to check on them when they couldn’t be reached.

