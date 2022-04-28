First Alert for warmer temperatures going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It’s another cool start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for areas north of I-20. Areas south of I-20 are in the mid to upper 40s. You might need the jacket before 10 AM, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows us dry and clear. We should see plenty of sunshine as we go into the afternoon hours. We should see plenty of sunshine and blue sky today with a few passing clouds late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will end up 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs approaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds today will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. It will remain comfortable and dry if you plan on being outside this evening. Temperatures should cool into the lower 70s by 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Mostly Dry Friday: With southerly flow continuing into tomorrow, temperatures will end up slightly warmer. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Plan for a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few of our models are hinting at isolated showers tomorrow evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower. Friday evening should be mostly dry and pleasant if you plan on being outdoors with temperatures in the 70s through 8 PM.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Saturday: Models continue to show an uptick in moisture content across the area. We’ll start Saturday morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We should see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance Saturday has been increased to 30% for the chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. I would not cancel any outdoor events, but I would monitor the First Alert Weather App for updates. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! USFL games Saturday should be good to go pending on a stray shower or storm randomly developing. Just make sure to grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period.

Next Big Thing: Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely occur on Sunday. We could see showers and storms move into northwest Alabama Sunday morning and spread to the south-southeast Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are up to 60%. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 80s. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon thanks to daytime heating. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. Wind shear is low with this setup, so I am not concern about an isolated tornado threat. Once again, always head indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder.

Rain Chances Continue into Next Week: Next week remains a little unsettled as a stalled front can help trigger isolated to widely scattered storms each day. We will hold on to a 40% chance for rain and storms Monday. The rain chance becomes more isolated next Tuesday and Wednesday with the bulk of the stormy weather to our north and west. Temperatures will likely end up above average with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. It will not surprise me if we see highs in the upper 80s next Wednesday. It will also end up a little muggy as dew points climb well into the 60s. We could see rainfall totals around 0.5-1″ over the next five to seven days. Higher rainfall totals will be possible along and north of I-20/59. Isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out next week, but I don’t see a tornado threat or an organized severe setup. The setup is more typical of a summertime pattern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.