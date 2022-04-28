LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

COVID-19 protocol within Alabama rowing program

Alabama rowing program
Alabama rowing program(Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A COVID-19 situation is keeping the Alabama rowing program at home this weekend.

Alabama rowing will not travel to participate in this weekend’s Longhorn Invitational because of COVID-19 protocol within the Crimson Tide program, according to Alabama Athletics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
17 year old shot and killed in Midfield identified
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars...
At least three Chilton County School employees now being asked to pay back salary

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ticket info signup open for NCAA March Madness in Birmingham
At 87 years old, legendary Alabama coach Gene Stallings is still giving back to the Tuscaloosa...
Gene Stallings supporting Rise Center in Tuscaloosa Thursday
UAB opens new basketball practice facility
UAB opens new basketball practice facility
Tony Vitello
NCAA suspends Tony Vitello for multiple games after bumping umpire