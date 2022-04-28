COVID-19 protocol within Alabama rowing program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A COVID-19 situation is keeping the Alabama rowing program at home this weekend.

Alabama rowing will not travel to participate in this weekend’s Longhorn Invitational because of COVID-19 protocol within the Crimson Tide program, according to Alabama Athletics.

🚨Schedule Update🚨

Alabama rowing will not travel to participate in this weekend's Longhorn Invitational due to COVID-19 protocol within the Crimson Tide program pic.twitter.com/xUhXxZqn4a — Alabama Rowing (@AlabamaRow) April 28, 2022

