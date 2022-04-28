LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges

British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South Florida, federal officials said.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory’s ports were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South Florida, federal authorities said.

Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were taken into custody by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money, according to a criminal complaint. Maynard’s son, Kadeem Maynard, faces the same changes in the alleged scheme, according to the records.

Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard had been at the airport to meet Mexican drug traffickers, who in reality were undercover DEA agents, to see a shipment of $700,000 in cash that BVI officials expected to receive for helping smuggle cocaine from Colombia to Miami and New York, the complaint said.

A DEA confidential source had previously met with Maynard and her son after being introduced by a group of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives, according to the complaint. After Fahie became involved, it said, the BVI officials agreed to to let the smugglers bring the cocaine through the port at Tortola before continuing on to the U.S.

Governor Of The British Virgin Islands John Rankin released a statement clarifying that Thursday’s arrests in Florida were not connected to a Commission of Inquiry issued last year in the territory. That investigation was meant to focus on governance and corruption, not a criminal investigation into the illegal drug trade, Rankin said in a statement posted online.

It isn’t known whether the commission had found any suspected wrongdoing by Fahie or Maynard, but Rankin said he expects to have the results published urgently to avoid unnecessary speculation.

The British Virgin Islands, with a population about 35,000 people, is a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean Sea, located east of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The governor is appointed by the queen, the territory’s ultimate executive authority, and acts on her behalf. The premier is the head of the government and is elected in a general election along with the other members of the ruling government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Homicide in Midfield.
17 year old shot and killed in Midfield identified
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
GRAPHIC: New details in deaths of Birmingham grandmother, toddler

Latest News

Bessemer shooting scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
Jaguars take ‘athletic freak’ Walker with top pick in NFL draft
BJCC doubles workforce for USFL games to better fan experience
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation