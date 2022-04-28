Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing two people, including a Sheffield Police Officer, appeared before a judge Thursday.

Brian Martin is accused of shooting and killing officer Nick Risner and his longtime friend, William Mealback in October. A second officer was also wounded in the incident.

Martin pleaded not guilty or not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to all counts on Thursday morning.

Attorney Rebecca Green Thomason is now representing Martin. She said Martin could have waived Thursday’s arraignment, but said that Martin wanted to be there to plead not guilty in person.

This all stems from a shootout on Oct. 1, 2021. Prosecutors say Martin killed his friend, William Mealback, then shot at the officers who were called to the scene. On Jan. 7, Brian Martin was indicted on three counts of capital murder, three counts of attempt to commit murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Martin is being held in the Morgan County Jail. WAFF 48′s Kailey Schuyler will be in the courtroom for this hearing and bring you updates.

