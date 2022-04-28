LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Brian Martin enters not guilty plea

Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
Brian Martin to appear in court Thursday
By Kellie Miller
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing two people, including a Sheffield Police Officer, appeared before a judge Thursday.

Brian Martin is accused of shooting and killing officer Nick Risner and his longtime friend, William Mealback in October. A second officer was also wounded in the incident.

Martin pleaded not guilty or not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to all counts on Thursday morning.

Attorney Rebecca Green Thomason is now representing Martin. She said Martin could have waived Thursday’s arraignment, but said that Martin wanted to be there to plead not guilty in person.

The arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Colbert County. Previously, the Colbert County DA’s Office said it plans to pursue the death penalty against Martin. WAFF reached out to the prosecutors for an update and has not heard back yet.

[ READ MORE: Colbert County DA’s Office seeking the death penalty in officer-involved shooting case ]

This all stems from a shootout on Oct. 1, 2021. Prosecutors say Martin killed his friend, William Mealback, then shot at the officers who were called to the scene. On Jan. 7, Brian Martin was indicted on three counts of capital murder, three counts of attempt to commit murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

[ READ MORE: Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Sheffield Police officer ]

Martin is being held in the Morgan County Jail. WAFF 48′s Kailey Schuyler will be in the courtroom for this hearing and bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Jameria Hairston's attorney telling us the hot grease incident at Arby's started when she...
Attorney: Arby’s customer claims she was burned after drive-thru intercom didn’t work
Homicide in Midfield.
17 year old shot and killed in Midfield identified
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham
Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars...
At least three Chilton County School employees now being asked to pay back salary

Latest News

Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower
ADOL, WBRC FOX6 News partner on huge job fair; over 2k jobs available
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville
Live on 1st, new Smart Neighborhood in Birmingham’s historic North Titusville
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville
Smart Neighborhood in Titusville