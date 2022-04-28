Birmingham Police investigating deadly accident Thursday morning
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident.
It happened Thursday morning at Lawson Road and Wedgewood Drive on the east side of Birmingham.
Police say one person has died.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
