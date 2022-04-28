LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating deadly accident Thursday morning

One person has died in a crash on the city's east side.
One person has died in a crash on the city's east side.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident.

It happened Thursday morning at Lawson Road and Wedgewood Drive on the east side of Birmingham.


Police say one person has died.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

