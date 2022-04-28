LawCall
B’ham Housing Authority gets $1.5M to prepare youth for workforce

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) has received $1.5 million to help prepare young people for the workforce.

The Youth Build Grant will prepare youth aged 16-24 for careers in a variety of skilled trades.

HABD will focus mainly on young people who have dropped out of school, giving them another opportunity to further their education and land a good job.

Leaders at HABD said the demand for skilled trades and apprenticeships has never been stronger, and this grant will help put participants back on the path to a successful future.

Those enrolled in the program will learn vocational skills in the construction, health care, information technology, and hospitality industries.

They’ll split their time between learning on the job and learning in the classroom, earning their high school diploma or GED.

“This will actually allow our youth to be engaged in something positive. It will allow us to transform their lives, transform their hopes and dreams into reality to increase their education, to improve their employment skills to put them in that category of higher paid jobs, and also to be able to compete in the workforce with other individuals that are out there,” said Interim President & CEO of HABD, Dontrelle Young Foster.

HABD just learned it was getting the Youth Build Grant a couple of days ago, so leaders said it will take some time to get the program up and running, but they plan to start putting the logistics of the program together on May 2.

